Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Lowered by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.08. 3,179,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,392. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

