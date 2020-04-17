Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.58 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.30-0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Axcelis Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $705.55 million, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

