B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Short Interest Up 108.0% in March

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B Communications stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Norges Bank owned 0.17% of B Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Get B Communications alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded B Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

BCOM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722. B Communications has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.83.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.