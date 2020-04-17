Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 34.67%.

Shares of BKSC opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.45. Bank of SC has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bank of SC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Charles G. Lane acquired 2,000 shares of Bank of SC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,214.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard W. Hutson, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Bank of SC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $112,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,060 shares of company stock worth $110,033 in the last 90 days. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

