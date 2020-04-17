Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of BOTJ stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $9.79. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 111.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

