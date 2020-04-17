BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Down 37.7% in March

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 71,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BayCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BayCom by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BayCom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BayCom stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 30,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BayCom will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCML shares. BidaskClub raised BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BayCom from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

