Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Trading Down 12%

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) traded down 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24, 2,760,560 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,477,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities downgraded Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 3.15.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $337.84 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Baytex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 77,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,533 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

