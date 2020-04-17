Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) is James Hambro & Partners’ 8th Largest Position

James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 6.3% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners owned about 0.05% of Becton Dickinson and worth $32,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,221,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 478,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,581,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

