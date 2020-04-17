Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Down 13.1%

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) was down 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.66, approximately 502,777 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 534,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNFT. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $327.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 535,330 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 303,913 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

