Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 5,212,700 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,086,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,945 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 568,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,998,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

