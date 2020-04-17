Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,300 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 428,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $6,227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 228,404 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 345,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 503.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 167,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,646. The company has a market cap of $259.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

