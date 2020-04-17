Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $19.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,268,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,888,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.88. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

