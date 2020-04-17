Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 8%

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)’s share price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $134.00 and last traded at $134.24, approximately 39,997,017 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,432,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of -111.87 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

