Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Down 10%

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.88, 1,118,975 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,194,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $434.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

