BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of BOS Better OnLine Sol as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,924. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

