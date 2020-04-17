Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock Price Down 17.9%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)’s stock price dropped 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.39, approximately 677,224 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 444,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $1,494,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 195,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

