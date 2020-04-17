Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Up 69.5% in March

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 1,103,400 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 709,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,350,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1,640.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 527,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,899. The stock has a market cap of $160.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.79. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

