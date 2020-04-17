BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Update

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the March 15th total of 6,311,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBIO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. 1,154,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,457. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -11.04. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $216,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,933.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,077,238.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,378,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,842,470 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

