Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,100 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bridgewater Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,002. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $256.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 5,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

