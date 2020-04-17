Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $35,727,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 531,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 290,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,953,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,032,000 after acquiring an additional 283,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,099,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

