Brokerages Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VBIV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

VBIV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,942. The firm has a market cap of $194.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 987,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 77,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

