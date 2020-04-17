Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Bunzl stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. 50,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.81. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

