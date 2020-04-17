CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Down 10.9%

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22, 2,875,660 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,442,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.41.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $189.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.64 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 270,395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,460,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,566,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 50,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

