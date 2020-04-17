Cell MedX Corp (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Major Shareholder Buys $12,985.00 in Stock

Cell MedX Corp (OTCMKTS:CMXC) major shareholder Richard Jeffs acquired 37,100 shares of Cell MedX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,985.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Richard Jeffs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Richard Jeffs bought 15,000 shares of Cell MedX stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $5,250.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Richard Jeffs purchased 30,000 shares of Cell MedX stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Richard Jeffs acquired 10,000 shares of Cell MedX stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $3,100.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Richard Jeffs purchased 10,000 shares of Cell MedX stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $2,300.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMXC traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 144,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,938. Cell MedX Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Cell MedX Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and high blood pressure. It also develops and manufactures eBalance technology that is in the research and development stage to manage diabetes mellitus and its complications.

