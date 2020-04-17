Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) was down 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.76, approximately 666,986 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 378,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

CMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $35,860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 191,375 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,809,000 after acquiring an additional 153,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 98,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

