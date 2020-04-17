CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Down 10.2%

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s share price traded down 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.85, 2,104,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,273,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

CIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CIT Group from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 4,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino acquired 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $130,432.50. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

