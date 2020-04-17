Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Down 11%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s share price was down 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 26,099,441 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 12,594,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,410.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $1,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,519 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 271,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

