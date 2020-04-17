Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.09 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Conn’s stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CONN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

