Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $11.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.56. 3,922,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,803. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.95. The company has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.