Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,689. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.15.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

