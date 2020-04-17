Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Cut by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $20,947,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.29. 3,709,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.93. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.04.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.