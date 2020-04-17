Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 5,356,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.