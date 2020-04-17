Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,795,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,864,168. The company has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

