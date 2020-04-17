F3Logic LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $33.98. 22,435,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,470,348. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.

