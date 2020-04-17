F3Logic LLC Invests $1.36 Million in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,593,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average is $134.88.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.