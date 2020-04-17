F3Logic LLC Sells 3,927 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after purchasing an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,293,000 after buying an additional 442,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $507,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,493. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

