F3Logic LLC Sells 8,749 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

F3Logic LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,799,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,056,204. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

