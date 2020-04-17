Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Facebook were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Aegis increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

Shares of FB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.25. 23,427,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,744,878. The company has a market cap of $502.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

