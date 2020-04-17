Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

