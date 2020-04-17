First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $122.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

