Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s share price was down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.89, approximately 731,911 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 788,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $332.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

