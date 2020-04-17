Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s share price was down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.89, approximately 731,911 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 788,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $332.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit