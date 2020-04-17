Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Trading Down 11.9%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s stock price fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.85, 539,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 740,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel D. Colella acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,571.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy acquired 80,000 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 102,257 shares of company stock worth $316,315. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,234,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 125,805 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 597.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 771,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth $3,905,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

