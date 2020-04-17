Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 121,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 37.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 259,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 108,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 52,276,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,492,926. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

