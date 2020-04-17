GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Trading Down 14.3%

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)’s share price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.66, 521,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 988,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLOG shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DNB Markets lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get GasLog alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $294.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 37.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after buying an additional 292,484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in GasLog by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.