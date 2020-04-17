GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Trading Down 12.4%

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) shares fell 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.98, 1,016,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 935,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $147.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.84.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,823,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

