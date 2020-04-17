Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 727 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 727 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $11.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,803. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

