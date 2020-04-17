Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,308,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,614,954. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

