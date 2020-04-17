Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.15. 861,932 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6936 per share. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

