Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $$50.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,082,189 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83.

