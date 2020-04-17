GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Down 13.6%

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares dropped 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.66, approximately 5,675,318 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,149,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Citigroup downgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

The stock has a market cap of $414.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, Director James Lanzone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GoPro by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,391,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of GoPro by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 58,782 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in GoPro by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

