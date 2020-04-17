GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Down 13.6%

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares dropped 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.66, approximately 5,675,318 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,149,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Citigroup downgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

The stock has a market cap of $414.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, Director James Lanzone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GoPro by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,391,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of GoPro by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 58,782 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in GoPro by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit